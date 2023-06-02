I have not resigned my position — Ondo Assembly Speaker

The Speaker of the Ondo House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, has debunked rumour making the rounds that he has resigned.

Oleyelogun in a statement issued Friday said the purported letter of his resignation in circulation was the “handiwork of the fifth columnists.”

“The purported letter of resignation which is in circulation is the handiwork of the fifth Columnists who are bent on throwing Ondo State into anarchy, particularly the House of Assembly.

“The purported resignation is no doubt the figment of the imagination of the peddlers of such heinous acts as l did not contemplate or discuss such a move with any member of the Assembly or family members.

“Let me tell members of the public that the purported letter of resignation did not emanate from me as it was forged by purveyors of such a letter,” he said.

According to Oleyelogun, the Clerk of the Assembly, Benjamin Jaiyeola, informed him that he did not receive any letter of resignation.

“I have not informed the Executive Arm of Government of such resignation and I urge my Honourable Colleagues, Staffers of the House of Assembly, members of my constituency to disregard the letter,” he said.

The Speaker urged the security agencies to investigate the purveyors of the letter.

There was a heavy presence of policemen and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) around the Assembly’s complex located on Igbatoro road.