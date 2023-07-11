I have not been served any fresh charge – Stella Oduah

Former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah said she is not aware of any fresh criminal charge against her by the Police in the name of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Oduah made the assertion Tuesday in Abuja through her lawyer, James Onoja, SAN while addressing newsmen.
The former Minister said that apart from not being served with the charge, she had never been subjected to any kind of investigation by the Nigeria Police Force.
According to her lawyer, Oduah has not been invited to make any statement by any agency of government before the spurious charges were made by one Ochogwu Ogbe and Ibrahim Mohammed, who claim to be lawyers with the police.
The senior lawyer said that the charge had no proof of evidence bearing Oduah’s statement as required by law and no single witness from the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) was listed.
Onoja also claimed that the two police lawyers responsible for filing of the charges did so without affixing their seal of practice.
ALSO READ:
- Internal security: Egbetokun meets NSA, promises improved synergy among security institutions
- Korea partners NiDCOM on diaspora engagement
- Despite Rivers absence, PDP Governors task FG on insecurity
- NSCDC arrests three suspects for vandalism, others in Jigawa
- Court jails three over cybercrime in Kwara