I have not been consulted by the party to step down – Bakare

The senior pastor of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Tunde Bakare, says he is still in the race for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party began its three-day convention in Abuja on Monday.

On Thursday, the screening committee of the party had advised Bakare and nine of the 23 aspirants to withdraw from the race because they were not considered to have the capacity to win the general election.

On Tuesday morning, the party’s state governors and National Working Committee, after a meeting, further recommended only five aspirants for the primary and advised the other contenders to step down.

Those who got the nod of the governors and party leaders to remain in the race are former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu; a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

But Bakare told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday afternoon that he had not been consulted by anyone in the party on the advice to step down.

“I have not heard. There are several news flying around, I have to be told officially. I have not been told.

“I will confirm the structure when I get to the venue (venue of the convention). But I remain in the race. I have not stepped down,” he said.