I have no senatorial ambition, says wife of Ekiti governor

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Bisi Fayemi, has described as mischievous rumours about her interest in contesting for a Senatorial seat in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that she made this known in a statement she personally signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

Mrs Fayemi said she has no interest whatsoever in contesting for a Senatorial seat and that she has never discussed such issue with anyone.

According to her, “I woke up to see posters online for Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Senate Ekiti North. This information has been circulating for some time now, so it is nothing new.

“The Friday poster was, however, released Thursday morning after Mr Biodun Oyebanji emerged as APC candidate for the next Governorship election in Ekiti State.

“Those behind this mischief have been floating the narrative that the Senatorial seat is going to be my reward for supporting Mr Oyebanji’s aspiration.

“I have no interest whatsoever in contesting for a Senatorial seat. I have never discussed this with anyone and how this story keeps circulating is a mystery. Let me repeat, I am not interested.

“My sole political agenda in Ekiti State is to support my husband, Gov. Kayode Fayemi, and to ensure that he finishes well. My husband’s success is the only reward I need,” she said.

She also frowned at the way and manner many people resorted to slander, libel, and other untoward acts to bring down people in the same political setting.

She appealed to the principals concerned to find ways to resolve their differences, saying those who bear arms in their name on all sides need to be careful.

“I would therefore like to appeal for a cessation of hostilities and for all hands to be on deck,” she added.

She congratulated Oyebanji, over his emergence as APC Governorship candidate, saying she looks forward to a successful campaign and victory in the June 18 election.