I have no group in APC -Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has declared that he has no caucus among the members of the All Progressives Congress and that he holds no grudge against anyone within the party.

Oyebanji gave the assurance when he paid an august visit to the State Secretariat of the party in Ado Ekiti, where he met with the State Executives and the Local Government Chairmen of the party on Monday.

Among the governor’s entourage were the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaja Abibat Adubiaro, Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Chief Jide Awe.

The governor seized the opportunity of his visit to declare his ambition to run the governorship race, flying the banner of the party for a second term in 2026. He said he believed he had represented the party well during the first term and had earned the confidence of not only the party faithful but the people of Ekiti State.

According to Oyebanji, the party must have heard the clarion call of the people who gathered to endorse his second term candidacy recently along with that of the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and if indeed they merited the trust, they should be allowed by the party to run for the second term as the governor and President, come 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The governor said the President was really supporting the state through him and giving him special recognition and assistance. “Please join me to thank President Tinubu and let us double our votes for him for the second term,” he said, while listing some of his achievements in the state to include construction and maintenance of roads, which he said had gulped N130bn in one year, representing the entire budget of the state three years ago.

He also spoke about the efforts of his administration in the area of welfare and security, which he said had translated to peaceful cohabitation by the people. Part of his efforts to ensure peace, he said was drawing the leaders of opposition to his government and ensuring that the resources coming to the state was well managed.

To confirm the efforts of his administration, the governor challenged the Party Exco to embark on an inspection tour of the entire state to see for themselves what his government had done and how he had represented them well.

On his relationship with his predecessors in office, Oyebanji assured that it was very cordial. According to him, he has a good rapport with all his predecessors in office and they are in one accord in ensuring that the state is well run.

“In Ekiti APC, the hierarchy remains such that Otunba Adebayo is at the helm, followed by Dr. Fayemi, while I am next on the ladder. You can see that I don’t call meetings of the party to Ikogosi, my country home, instead, we either meet at Iyin the country home of Otunba Adebayo or Isan, the country home of Dr. Fayemi. May be I will start holding party meetings at Ikogosi when I eventually vacate office, but not now, when I still have those two as my leaders,” Oyebanji said.

On his relationship with the party at large, the governor said: “I have been trying my best to see to the welfare of the party and I will still do more.”

Regarding the perceived opposition within the party, the governor said it was a welcome development and he did not see anything wrong since people would always contest for good things, which only the best can win, and regarding the forthcoming election process, he urged the party to ensure the involvement of everyone within the party without any discrimination.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Party State Chairman, Hon (Barr) Olusola Elesin, thanked Governor Oyebanji for his regard to the party and the Exco jointly passed a vote of confidence on the governor’s administration, pledging their continued support for him.

