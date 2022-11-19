I have no doubt, I’ll reclaim my mandate, says Oyetola

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, says he has no doubt in his mind that he will reclaim his mandate at the ongoing election petition tribunal.

Oyetola said this on Saturday during the 31st Iragbiji day in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said he is optimistic that he would grace the 32nd celebration of the annual celebration as the governor of the state.

“I congratulate us all on this memorable and rewarding 31st Iragbiji Day even as we pray to God for a more eventful 32nd version.

“By the special grace of Allah, In Sha Allah, be rest assured that I shall grace this occasion next year, still as the Osun Governor.

“I have no doubt in my mind that I shall reclaim my mandate,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the July 16 governorship election, having polled 403,271 votes against 375,027 polled by Oyetola.

Oyetola and APC have challenged the election results from 749 polling units across 10 local government areas of the state for various alleged electoral malpractices, especially over-voting.

On the annual celebration, Oyetola said that “Iragbiji Day remains the best proof of who and what we are”.

“In line with the dreams and vision of our forebears, we have annually demonstrated that we are loving, united, culturally correct, development compliant and politically savvy.

“We have proved to the world that we are strong partners in the best demonstration of the Omoluabi ethos,” he said.

Oyetola said as the governor and son of Iragbiji, he had showcased the best of the town through provision of quality and equitable services in all sectors.

“I have managed the resources of the state, using the lessons that I learned on your laps – the skills of probity, accountability, creativity and innovation, rendering the best of services in a depressed economy and bringing our economy out of the woods and putting it on the path of sustainability.

“This is the signature which the Iragbiji put in my hands as a young boy growing up in a town surrounded by hills and I have put the seal on the state for all to enjoy,” he said.

Oyetola, however, urged the people of the town to continue to wear the armour of love and peace “as we seek the tool of development for our collective good”.





