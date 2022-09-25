I have no deal with PDP, says Amosun

Former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has denied the report that he has entered into a political deal with the Peoples Democratic Party in the state and its governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu.

Amosun said this on Sunday in a statement issued by his media aide, Bola Adeyemi.

Apparently reacting to media reports on the leaked documents where Adebutu and Amosun’s former loyalist, Adekunle Akinlade, signed a pact on the sharing formula of positions after their victory at the 2023 polls.

Amosun in the statement described the report as false, claiming that it was aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

The statement read, “The attention of Senator Ibikunle Amosun has been drawn to media reports, claiming that he has entered into a political deal with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State and Hon Oladipo Adebutu.

“We wish to state that the report is false and malicious. Senator Amosun has no agreement with neither Hon Oladipo Adebutu nor the PDP in Ogun State.

“This story is nothing more than a mischief to mislead the public and discredit the hard-earned reputation of the former governor of Ogun State.

“We have stated before and wish to state once again, categorically, without any fear of contradiction that, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has nothing to do with the PDP in Ogun State. And he is not a party to any alliance formed with anyone or group of persons in the party.

“The public is advised to dismiss the report.”