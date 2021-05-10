The Senior Pastor of the Living Faith Church International, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has called on the government to come to him for lasting solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clergyman, who has always expressed doubts about the COVID-19 pandemic, said this during the 40th anniversary thanksgiving service of the church at its Cathedral in Ota, Ogun State on Sunday.

Oyedepo said: “They should come to me to find out how to deal with COVID-19 at no cost.”

Speaking to his members, the Bishop said: “Let me warn you against this deadly thing circulated round the country, because it has not been duly tested.

“An elder of this church, who works with the World Health Organisation, confirmed this, thanking me for always speaking the truth about the authenticity of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Oyedepo said vaccinators went to churches to get people vaccinated, adding that it is an “insult” and assault to enforce vaccination on anyone.

He said: “What an insult!

“What an assault!

“Nobody has the right to enforce vaccination on you, and anybody cannot terminate your employment because you refuse to take the vaccine, my God will show up (for you).

“Did I tell anyone I am sick?

“Don’t let anyone harass you into doing what you don’t want to do.”

Oyedepo also alleged that the side effects defeated the benefits of taking the vaccine.

He said: “They wanted Africa dead.

“I heard them say it.

“When we didn’t die as they proposed, they brought out this vaccination scheme.

“You need to hear their proclamation that Africa will lack spaces to bury corpses.

“But today, reverse is the case.

“Africa has the least casualty among all the other continents of the world.”

Oyedepo asked his followers to take a shot of anointing oil in place of the COVID-19 vaccine.