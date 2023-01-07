I have had two abortions – Phyna

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Phyna has admitted to having had two abortions.

Phyna disclosed this while engaging in a Twitter spat with a fan of former BBNaija housemates.

It began when Phyna asked her followers to gist her about what’s happening in the comment section.

A follower then told her that her co-star Beauty is her mama and papa.

Phyna responded, “Happy Mother’s Day to una.”

The follower then told Phyna that she can’t say the same for her because she is an “abortionist”.

Phyna then hit back, writing: “Yes, I have had two abortions.”

Then, she added, “But I don’t do sugar daddies and force small small boys to sleep with me and hoeing around with disease at least I’m not barren due to drugs.”