Actress Chacha Eke Faani took many by surprise last weekend when she announced the end of her seven years marriage to her husband, Austin.

Her announcement, however, generated a lot of reactions from fans who insinuated that the actress may have been subjected to domestic violence by her husband.

In a new video posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday evening, the actress denied claims her husband subjected her to acts of domestic violence.

According to her, Austin has never laid his hands on her since they got married.

She said: “Five days ago I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over and that video came with a lot of backlash from people, with many insinuating that it is a clear case of domestic violence.

“It is not.

“Austin has never laid his hands on me.

“He has never even raised his voice at me and God in heaven knows that’s the truth.’”

Chacha also disclosed that she has been diagnosed of Bipolar disorder.

She said: “Several psychiatrists have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed of Bipolar disorder.

“Bipolar is real.

“Here in Africa we tend to not know about it due to ignore or overlook it.

“I cannot tell you all how I have been feeling in these tiny videos I have been making but I will however show you in motion pictures soon.”