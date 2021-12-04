I had baby through surrogacy, I still have several frozen eggs — Ini Edo

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has confirmed reports of her welcoming a daughter through a surrogate mother.

After days of keeping silent, the actress eventually opened up in an interview with Stella Korkus, which was published on Friday.

Surrogacy is a practice where a woman (a surrogate) carries a child for another person through artificial insemination of eggs.

While confirming the report, the actress stated that the daughter was genetically hers because her eggs were used to fertilise the child.

Edo said: “Yes I do have a daughter and I had her through surrogacy.

“The eggs are mine and so genetically, she’s my blood.

“I chose this path to fulfil my dream of becoming a mother.

“I still have a good number of eggs frozen in case I decide to do surrogacy again or carry my baby myself.”

She also mentioned that she had the daughter almost a year ago, stating that she planned on breaking the news herself.

Edo added: ““I was hoping to talk about her on her first birthday in a few months but mischief makers beat me to it and spoilt the beautiful story with lies.”

Reacting to rumours that her child’s father was a married man, identified as Kome, the actress said: “It is so sad that in Nigeria, when a ‘single’ woman is friend with a guy, it must mean to people that they are dating.

“Kome has been my friend for years and that’s what it is, period.

“He is a responsible family man and doesn’t deserve to be dragged into my motherhood story.”

Edo then revealed that she opted for a donor because of her fears, saying: “I opted for a donor for me and my baby’s peace of mind.

“Another major reason I opted for a donor is because it scares me so much when I see banter and controversies between a mother and a father over a baby in public forums.”

During the interview, Edo also opened up about her past miscarriages, pointing out that her experience did not influence her decision on surrogacy.

The actress said: “I had a series of miscarriages in the past but that wasn’t my reason for going this route.

“I still hope to carry babies in my womb in the future, God willing.”