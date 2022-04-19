A 15-year-old boy has been apprehended while allegedly stealing a child.

In a video shared online, the teenager said he gets paid N5,000 for each child he is able to get for those who sent him.

According to the teenager, he was apprehended while he was trying to kidnap a child in the vicinity where he had abducted two people before.

The boy disclosed that he abducted the victims around a filling station identified as Olakins.

He said his mother does not know about his actions.

When asked if he knows what the kidnapped victims are used for, the boy said he does not have an idea.

The teenager further stated that he knows the houses of two of the people that sends him to kidnap people in the community.