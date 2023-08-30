I-G warns police operatives against extortion, harassment on highways

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has warned that serious sanctions awaited police operatives engaged in extortion and harassment, particularly on interstate highways.

The Acting IGP was quoted as having said this in Abuja on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi.

Egbetokun said: “Alleged incidences of extortion, intimidation, and harassment of commuters on highways are being looked into and the force is resolute in addressing these issues promptly and decisively.

“In response to the reports and series of complaints received on police platforms, the police leadership have directed all supervising officers to undertake stringent supervision of their subordinates in the field.

“The idea is primarily to curb and eradicate the unprofessional conduct of erring officers.”

Egbetokun said the force leadership had directed the monitoring unit and other disciplinary units to intensify their efforts in identifying and apprehending officers engaged in acts of misconduct.

Adejobi also quoted the police boss as saying that personnel found guilty of extortion or harassment would face severe disciplinary measures to deter future occurrences.

He said supervisory officers who failed to fulfil their duty of oversight would also face appropriate sanctions.

The police boss said it was imperative for supervising officers to take proactive measures to prevent any form of misconduct and to take immediate action to rectify any misconduct.

Adejobi added that Egbetokun issued the warning following series of complaints relating to unprofessional conducts of certain police personnel, recently addressed by the National Assembly.

Egbetokun expressed displeasure at the misconduct of a few recalcitrant officers on highways, stressing that their conduct had repeatedly tarnished the force’s reputation.

He said comprehensive training and retraining programmes designed for police personnel focused on cultivating a culture of civility and professionalism to stimulate behavioural and attitudinal changes in them