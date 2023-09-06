I-G redeploys five AIGs alongside seven DIGs

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has approved the deployment of five Assistant Inspectors-General of Police.

This is apart from the seven Deputy Inspectors-General earlier reported by The Eagle Online in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the deployment followed the recent promotion of deserving officers to the rank of DIG by the Police Service Commission.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, confirmed the newly deployed DIGs as Bala Ciroma, Finance and Administration; Frank Mba, Training and Development; Habu Sani, Force Intelligence Bureau; and Usman Nagogo, Logistics and Supply.

He said others are Daniel Sokari-Pedro, Information and Communication Technology; Ibrahim Ka’oje, Research and Planning; and Ede Ekpeji, Operations.

Adejobi said the AIGs are Oladimeji Olanrewaju, Force Secretary; Yekini Ayoku, Police Mobile Force; Idris Dauda, Zone 16 Yenagoa; Oyediran Oyeyemi, Police Cooperative; and Benjamin Nebeolisa, ICT.

He said the I-G had urged the newly-posted and redeployed senior officers to entrench professionalism in their areas of responsibility.

Egbetokun also urged them to prioritise people-centric policing and ensure the protection of lives and properties.