I-G pays condolence visit to KAROTA boss over mother’s death

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the Managing Director of the Kano State Road Traffic Agency, Dr. Baffa Babba-DanAgundi, following the demise of his mother.

The Inspector General of Police described the death of Hajiya Hassana Yanbiyu as a great loss to the state and nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that late Hajiya Yanbiyu died on October 2 during a brief illness and was buried the following day.

Baba said the deceased was a mother who spent her lifetime reading the Holy Quran and prayed Almighty Allah to grant her Jannatul Fiddaus.

“I pray to Allah that the family members find the strength to overcome this great loss. May she rest in peace,” he said.

While commiserating with the family, he urged them to be strong and focus on upholding her legacies.

Responding on behalf of the family, Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta Babba, Alhaji Aminu Babba-DanAgundi, expressed happiness for the condolence despite the tight schedules of the police chief.

He prayed Almighty God to continue to help the I-G in the fight against insecurity in the country.

According to him, late Yanbiyu was a great mother who preached peace and knowledge.

NAN reports that the I-G was accompanied on the visit by senior police chiefs and top government officials.