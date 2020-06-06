The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, has condoled with Police Service Commission over the death of Dr. Jumbo Offor, Commissioner representing South East and Business Community in the PSC.

Adamu also expressed his profound condolence with the family of Offor as well.

The police boss’s condolence message was delivered on his behalf by the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmad Abdurrahman, on Saturday in Enugu.

Adamu prayed that God would grant his soul eternal repose and the family the fortitude to bear the “irreparable loss”.

He described the deceased as “a man of honour and philanthropy”.

“Dr Jumbo Offor will be remembered for being `a helping hand to the helpless and well loved’ by all who encountered him,” Adamu added.

The police delegation was received by wife of the deceased, Justice Ifeoma Offor, and son, Ikenna Offor.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visit by ACP Alaba Haruna, Assistant Commissioner, Department of Operations; ACP Dauda Ayuba, Commander, Squadron 3, Police Mobile Force, Enugu; and ACP Sa’ad Yahaya, Commander, Squadron 76 PMF, Aka-Ekwegbe, Nsukka.