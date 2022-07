Street pop Singer, Portable, has bragged about being the founder of some dangerous cult groups that have caused havoc in some parts of Lagos State.

According to the singer who spoke in Yoruba dialect, he created One Million Boys and Ajah Boys, which terrorised residents of different areas of Lagos.

In a now-deleted video, the singer said, “Open your ears and hear me, you’ve heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys, I’m their founder.”