I found out my third marriage ended online — Stella Damasus

Iconic Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has revealed that she became aware that her third marriage had crashed via YouTube.

The actress during a chat with her colleague in the entertainment industry, Tejubabyface, explained in part, “The thing is that I am not here to apportion blame. To say he did this or that, I will not say that.

“I pride myself in being a respectful person. A lot of things were said about me on YouTube because that is how I found out that my marriage had ended, on YouTube. I did not know that my marriage had ended.

During a podcast with Teju Baby Face, Stella Damasus opened up on how her husband, who was supposed to take a long trip broke their marriage on the phone.

She claimed she received phone calls from her friends who called to check on her after reports circulating claimed her marriage with Daniel Ademinokan has ended. The actress revealed how she checked on YouTube and discovered the vile words being used to describe her broken marriage while she was still in the dark.



Stella Damasus further disclosed that she put a call through to her husband, who revealed that he won’t be returning from his trip.

“The man in question travelled and he was meant to be away for a while. And he was supposed to come back. A few days after the man travelled my phone was buzzing.

“I received messages from people asking me what was going on. They sent me some links on YouTube and before I was done typing my name. The videos started popping up.