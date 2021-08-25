I foresee Taliban taking over some States in Nigeria — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released fresh warnings to the Nigerian Government in the area of terrorism.

The man of God revealed the fresh prophecy during a live service in his church in Oke Afa area of Isolo, Lagos State.

Ayodele made it known that a sect like Taliban currently terrorising Afghanistan is regrouping in Africa to take over some countries.

He explained that Nigeria is one of their targets and except the government takes heed to the warnings, something terrible may happen in the continent.

He admonished the Federal Government to immediately work on the borders and security system against what is coming as he foresees the group taking over some States in Nigeria.

He said: “I am seeing a sect like Taliban coming up Africa.

“They are coming in big form to attack African countries like Burundi, Mali, Central Africa Republic, Benin Republic, Chad, Niger Republic and Nigeria.

“It will be very serious.

“Yhey are already gathering together and they want to take over some states in Nigeria, namely Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Kaduna, Plateau, parts of Benue and Kogi.

“This is a warning the government should work on immediately.

“I’m seeing them planning, strategising on attacking Africa and Nigeria.

“I had said that Boko Haram, ISWAP will go, but another terrorist group is coming.

“It’s about to happen except the government takes a deliberate action against this.

“In this fight against terrorism, let them also seek the face of God for directions.”

On the issue of Boko Haram, Primate Ayodele advised the Federal Government not to give the terrorist group amnesty because it will only encourage terrorism in the country, explaining that the government needs to expose those abbeting terrorists among them.

On the current crisis in Afghanistan, Primate Ayodele, who was the only prophet to foretell what is happening in the country at present, said he foresees a new formation of government in the country.

He noted that the Taliban will not be able to sustain the country and will seek the support of some other countries, but it will fail in the long run.

He said: “Taliban will not be able to sustain Afghanistan.

“I see a new formation of government in Afghanistan.

“International communities need to work on this Taliban issue though the country will not be balanced for the next 15 years, but Taliban will not be able to form the right government.

“A coalition will come to form a new government in Afghanistan soon.

“The Taliban will soon fall.

“They will be looking for countries to support them. but they won’t be able to sustain it.

“They will fail on the long run.”