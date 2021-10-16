One Arinze, who claims to be a Pastor-in-Training, has been nabbed after he allegedly defiled a little girl and attempted to use the blood from her vagina for rituals to make his church grow exponentially.

This was revealed inn a video obtained by The Eagle Online on Friday, where the suspect made the revelation.

The suspect claimed he was asked by one Matthew to get the blood of a child so that it would be used to help him do some spiritual exercise to make his church grow faster than expected.

Arinze, who was tied up in the video, said he met his victim, a little girl, whom he fingered and then took her blood to the said Matthew who rejected it and said that the victim was very powerful.

He said: “I am tied because I want to have my own ministry.

“One Mr Matthew asked me to go and bring the blood of a child from any part of her body.”

A landlord in the area where the incident happened, filmed the suspect and recounted how the suspect was nabbed.

The landlord said: “This man’s name is Arinze.

“This Arinze came to my tenant’s place about three weeks ago.

“The first time he came, he said he was looking for a house so my tenant was trying to help him.

“They couldn’t get a house or shop because they said it was too expensive for them

“He went to my tenant’s place.

“My tenant gave him food.

“He ate the food.

“Maybe he used spiritual means or something, my tenant fell asleep.

“She slept off.

“By the time she woke up, she saw one of her girls, blood was dripping from her vagina.

“By the time she looked around, this man had fled.

“Today, this man came.

“She now asked someone to hold the guy.

“He started making confessions that not that he slept with the girl, he only used his finger on the girl.

“Whether it is true or not we don’t know.

“The only thing we know is that the girl was defiled and he said he collected blood from the girl’s vagina.

“He took it to where they wanted to use it so that his church will boom.”

Turning to Arinze, the landlord asked: “Why will you use devilish means to get people for God?

“God did not send you this one.”