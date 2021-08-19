I find it difficult existing without you — Sound Sultan’s widow

Farida, the widow of the singer, Sound Sultan, has expressed sadness at losing the singer whom she described as her hero.

Farida, who wept bitterly during her husband’s funeral in New York, shared her thoughts in a post on Instagram.

In the post on her Instagram page on Thursday morning, Farida mentioned that it has been so hard to accept that she will be living without him, but that she has chosen to accept the will of Allah.

Recall that The Eagle Online reported that the singer died on July 11 after battling with cancer.

Farida’s post reads: “40 days since you left and it’s still so hard to accept that I’ll be living without you… more like I’m just existing without you.

“Today, I choose to surrender to the will of Almighty Allah.

“I take solace in the fact that you are not suffering or in any pain. You fought the good fight.

“You lived an exemplary life. You will forever be my Hero… my MVP.

“I love you forever Olanrewaju Abdulganiyu Fasasi. #SSNN?

“Dear friends, join us today as we gather to pray for my beloved.”