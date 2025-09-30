Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed profound sadness over the death of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, a 29-year-old news anchor with Arise News Channel, describing the incident as “tragic and painful.”

Maduagwu, a lawyer and journalist from Anambra State, was killed during an armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025.

In a statement on Tuesday signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the minister extended his condolences to the management and staff of Arise News, noting that the journalist’s death was not only a loss to the station but also to the Nigerian media and the nation at large.

“I feel pained that such a wonderful soul could be cut down in its prime. It is sad!” the minister said. “The death of Somtochukwu was not only a loss to the Arise News family, but to the Nigerian media and the entire nation as a whole.”

Wike also assured that the police would conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

“Preliminary medical report will be made available to the police to aid their investigation while all efforts will be made to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death,” he stated.

Contrary to the claim that the 29-year-old journalist was rejected by the hospital, Wike, citing information from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mandate Secretary on Health, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, revealed that Maduagwu was brought to Maitama General Hospital dead at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

He prayed for the repose of her soul and strength for her family, colleagues, and friends to bear the loss.

“It is my prayer that God in His infinite mercies will accept her soul and give her family members, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Wike said.