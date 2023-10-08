I feel awkward  when girls ‘toast’ me,  Osimhen speaks about his love life

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed he prefers being the one initiating a romantic relationship rather than the other way round.

The Napoli forward made this known in an interview with YouTuber Korty eo, where he discussed growing up, his family, and his career, among other things.

Recall the 24-year-old is in a relationship with a German Stephanie Ledwig, and together have a one-year-old daughter named Hailey.

According to Osimhen, a lot has happened in his love life but prefers sharing all his love with his daughter now.

“A lot has happened in my love life and everything but then I have a daughter now so I think she gets all the love now,” he said.

“In that aspect, I’m disciplined because I don’t want to just have kids all over the place. You know we have to be careful some they want like flock around you because of what you can offer them financially. you guys give yourself brains. When you slack, these people will take advantage of you

“I don’t like when girls come for me. I want to like see a girl [and go] ah this girl makes sense like okay now make I approach now this one. I like this type of thing, not the other way around.

“Some guys think it’s a flex but it’s not a flex. I don’t care about looks; if they say table, if you’re not bringing anything to the table, I’m not doing anything. I cannot buy a Birkin bag for a girl now; Birkin bag of how much, 100k, and reach my turn, you are telling me a king is born.”