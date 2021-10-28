Nigeria’s popular female Rapper, Eva Alordiah, has said that there is so much good that comes from using a sex toy, also known as Dildo.

The Rapper made this known in a post on her Instagram page, sharing her first experience after using a Dildo.

She then went on to state how she has come to love using the sex toy.

She noted that her first time using a vibrator wasn’t great, but she now loves the experience.

Alordiah wrote: “I still remember when I got my first Vibrator like it was yesterday

“It was my first time in London and I was walking happily down the busy streets enjoying the view.

“People all over the place, shoppers, tourists, business people on the go.

“It was all brand new for me and I was soaking it in, enjoying every damn moment as a JJC in London.

“Then I stopped at a roadside waffle truck and that’s when I saw it from across the street.

“Big bright dancing lights all across the door of the store.

“Big flashy neons and reds with photos of nude women and a big bold sign that said ‘SEX TOY SHOP.’

“I was like ‘Whaaaaaa??!!!’

“I knew I had to check it out!

“I left the guy selling the waffles, told him I’d be back and began to walk briskly into the sex shop.

“My legs felt heavy the entire walk across the streets.

“I wanted to turn back around and mind my business.

“But I also knew I had to see the inside of a real fucking sex shop!

“Once in, with my palms sweaty and my knees quaking, I was immediately greeted by a big chesty guy who said to me, ‘What size would you like? What’s your preference?’

“Girl! One look at the shelves and I was dazed!

“All shapes and sizes of Vibrators, in as many races as possible. It was shocking to me that this store was right there!

“In broad daylight!

“And I was inside!!!

“I ended up buying a tiny little bullet of vibrator just because I’d have hated for the man to see me as a window-shopper.

“Did I enjoy the vibrator on my first try?

“Hell to the fucking no!

“Do I love having vibrators now that I am in my 30s and wiser?

“Absolufcking Yes!!

“There’s so much good that can come from having a Vibrator. Turn on my post notifications so you don’t miss my next post!

“What about you?”