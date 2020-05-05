A trafficked Nigerian lady, Oluwatosin Adetula, 26, has begged Nigerians to help in returning her to Nigeria before she dies in Oman.

The victim, who travelled out last year February, in a video which had gone viral, narrated how she was tricked to Oman to become a domestic servant after her agent promised her fantastic job in the United States of America.

Adetula, who said that she is from Ondo State, revealed she decided to leave Nigeria to America in search of greener pastures after her Nigeria Certificate in Education Programme.

After she was tricked to Oman, she was drafted to work with a man, who refused to pay her salary for four months.

Rather, the man wanted to have sex with her.

When she refused, the man returned her to the Office, where Nigerians ladies are usually assigned households to work.

Adetula was locked up in a house for a week without food and water as punishment for disobeying her boss.

She said she had to drink toilet water in order to stay alive.

Speaking in Yoruba, Adetula said: “After my NCE, I saw the situation of things at home, because there was no job, I decided to travel out.

“My agent and I agreed that I would travel to America.

“He promised to get me a job there, but all of a sudden I found myself in Oman.

“I don’t know what happened.

“We were two, myself and another lady.

“When we got to airport in Oman, two people came to pick us.

“We were taken to an office, where our passports and phones were seized.

“We were then taken to our respective places of work.

“Since then, my frustrations started.

“The first four months I was not paid.”

Adetula explained that since there was no salary and no money with her, she called her agent to narrate her ordeal, but the agent told her that he had played his part in moving her out of Nigeria.

And since then the agent has stopped picking her calls.

She further said the situation became tensed and unbearable when her boss started troubling her for sex.

She said: “I said never, I would never have sex with him.

“Plus I had to do the entire house chore.

“I wake up by 4am and work till 12midnight.

“He threatened to kill me if I continued to rebuff his sexual advances.

“He returned me to the office, where they shouted at me and then locked me up for a week without food and water.

“I was forced to drink toilet water in order to stay alive.

“When I was brought out, I was returned to my work.

“But it’s been a year and four months without salary.

“I’m now sick and wish to return to Nigeria.

“I don’t want to die in Oman.”

The National Officer of the Police Welfare Committee and also member of the Police and human rights group, Sunday Nwaobi, who is now synergising with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons to return Adetula to Nigeria, disclosed that someone close to the victim introduced her to the agent.

Nwaobi has also contacted the Director General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, on the matter, who stated that she was aware of the case and that plans were on top gear to rescue the victim.