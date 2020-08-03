A 38-year-old man, Mark Amos, standing trial at the Plateau State High Court for allegedly raping an eight-year-old, has told the court that he was framed up.

On arraignment, he told the court that he was framed up by the minor for no justifiable reason.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, L.P. Fombot of the state Ministry of Justice, had told the court that Amos, a resident of Lamingo Estate in Jos East Local Government Area, committed the act.

Fombot said Amos committed the crime by luring the minor into his room and had carnal knowledge of her.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 208 of the Plateau State Penal Code and punishable by life imprisonment if convicted.

The accused in his statement said: “I accommodated the said victim and her aunt, one Miss Patience, in one of the rooms in our compound when she had problems and needed accommodation.

“I noticed that aunt always beat the little girl.

“On that day she was beaten by her aunty again so I asked her to come into my room as I wanted to help her.

“I left her in the room and went to take my bath, but when I returned I didn’t see her again.

“The next day her aunt reported to the police that I raped her niece.

“I did not do it, she framed me up, her aunty once told me the girl was used to framing people up.”

The victim, in her statement to the police, however, said the accused had carnal knowledge of her four times and that she could no longer bear it and had to report him to her aunt.

She said the accused person always warned her not to disclose the act to anybody.

Justice S.P. Gang ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody until August 20 for hearing.