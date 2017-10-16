I don’t know where Kanu is – Gov. Ikpeazu

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said he does not know the location of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ikpeazu said this when he spoke with newsmen in Abuja over the weekend.

He said: “I don’t think that is a fair question.

“I don’t have the capacity to determine where Kanu is.

“I have never visited him.

“I have never called him on phone and he has never taken me into confidence as to what he does, where he goes.

“So, those who are close to him would answer.

“I don’t have capacity to monitor him to know where he is.

“Maybe journalists, through investigative journalism will know.”

Ikpeazu, who traced the misgivings towards the South East in the country to the civil war experiences, said the Igbo have since put the nasty experiences behind them by registering their presence in every part of the country.

He said: “The post war experience is that everybody started receding and then we started moving everywhere.

“Then at the end of the day, our people are beginning to feel that we are not being trusted enough with certain strategic positions despite the fact that we have demonstrated in particular times that we love Nigeria more than anybody, we have faith in this country more than anybody.”

Ikpeazu said the agitations are mainly fueled by inequalities and feelings of unfair treatments.

He said: “Fundamentally speaking, I think that if the questions we ask in this country today are whether there are inequalities, there are gaps, there are people who don’t feel that they have been fairly treated, either as an individual or as a family or as a geopolitical zone.

“The answer is yes.

“There is agitation in the North East, there is a agitation in the South West and of course there is agitation in the South South.

“But I dare say that there is no other ethnic group in this country that has as much faith in Nigeria as a country, one united country than the people of the South East.

“That is why they are in Sambisa.

“You can count how many big businesses belonging to the South Westerners that are in Aba.

“You can count how many big businesses belonging to the people from the North East, North West, North Central that you can find in Owerri.

“You cannot find a four storey building belonging to somebody from the North East anywhere in the South East.

“But if you go to Kano, you don’t count three hotels before you count that of somebody from the South East.

“What it means is that we are the people that have demonstrated faith in a united Nigeria.”