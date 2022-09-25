I don’t have erection any more – Charly Boy

Veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa fondly called Charly Boy has said that he no longer gets erection.

He also revealed that while his mates were in school, he was busy impregnating women while stating that he has so many kids that he cannot account for the whereabouts of some of them.

He said, “This life is funny.

“I remember when I was young, my mates were in school but I was impregnating women up and down.

“That is how I got about ten children and sixteen grandchildren.

“I don’t even know where they are some are not even registered. See life.

“I remember one time in my life, I married this person, that person and divorced them.

“That is how I met one woman who has been there for 45 years.

“Now, we just look at each other, while wondering what we would do with ourselves.

“I remember a time in my life when I said that if I die, they will bury me with my bike.

“I have ridden my bike to South Africa, and London, and I came back.

“For the past five years, I have not ridden a bike.

“I remember a time in my life when I had dreadlocks. I said it was the last hair design I would do in my life but eventually, my hair began to fall off.

“I decided to shave it all off.

“I remember a time whereby I would see a lady’s buttocks and I would begin to shake.

“Look at me now, my manhood does not rise again.

“How do you see this life because it is tiring.”