I don’t have any party for now, only supporting candidates – Dogara

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, says he does not belong to a political party for now, but he only supports candidates across party lines for elective positions in the 2023 general election.

The representative of Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency said this on a Channels Television programme.

Dogara, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress before leaving over the party’s choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election, spoke on “Politics Today” on Wednesday.

Following this, Dogara backed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, for the presidential poll against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

For the governorship poll in his home state of Bauchi, the former Speaker has pitched his tent with the candidate of the APC for the March 18, 2023 election, retired Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar, against the incumbent and candidate of the APC, Bala Mohammed.

He told Channels TV on Wednesday: “I am supporting candidates.

“I am not doing any political party for now.

“I am supporting candidates.

“Everybody knows that I backed Atiku Abubakar for presidency for reasons I told the whole world, but in Bauchi State, before primaries were concluded, I had supported the aspiration Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who is the current APC governorship candidate, and I have my candidates for House of Assembly in my constituency.

“I have senatorial and House of Representatives candidates that I helped midwife them into those positions.

“And I can’t abandon them for political stability.”