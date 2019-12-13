Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has said she does not have the opportunities of having pillow talk with her husband, The PUNCH is reporting.

According to the newspaper, Hajia Buhari said this while featuring as a guest on a programme aired on Television Continental, Journalists Hangout.

The PUNCH said it obtained the recorded episode for last Thursday where Hajia Buhari spoke.

She said this when asked why she expresses her views on national issues in public instead of doing so during pillow talk: “There is no pillow in the villa.

“No, because we are always busy listening to one story or another.

“I think the people he puts in the cabinet, they should just sit up and do the needful.

“That is why it is not good to have godfatherism.

“We just have to choose the right people to be at the right places so that we would rest, so that the First Lady should stop talking.”

Hajia Buhari said when asked if she was ever told to stop talking in the public: “Who will stop me?

“Everybody is talking in the country; nobody is stopping me.

“Nigerian people believe in my husband’s ideology and he fought for it for 12 years.

“When we got to this place, it is not because we are the richest or educated or handsome.

“We are there (Aso Rock) due to the trust and confidence that they have in us.

“So, I feel indebted to the Nigerian masses to continue defending them as the wife of the president.”