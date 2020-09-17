Joy Bakare

Nigerian billionaire businessman and established socialite, Terry Waya, says he discovered Banana Island, an artificial island situated in Lagos State.

The socialite, who is also the father of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, said this in an interview with BBC News on Wednesday.

Waya revealed that he got wind of the project when he visited his friend, Abdulkarim Adisa, late General and ex-Minister for Works, in his office.

According to him, while talking with his friend, he discovered the government was looking for a partner with whom it would develop the project before selling it out.

The 55-year-old said he brought in Chagoury Group, a multinational company, to execute the project after he was awarded the contract.

He said: “Banana Island was given to me.

“Not many people know that I discovered that Banana Island.

“I brought Chagoury to do the project.

“Nobody knew that there was a Banana Island there.

“One day, I visited one of my closest friends called General Adisa, who was the Minister of Works at the time.

“I then saw a big poster behind him with the words: ‘Banana Island.’

“I asked him about it and he said that they were looking for a partner to do the work and then sell the land together.

“He said that the government will have their share and the partners too will have their share.

“I told him I was interested and he said no problem.

“And that was how Banana Island came to life.”

The billionaire added that he had inspired several of such projects in the country, which remain unknown to the public.

Waya, who is reputed to have thrown some of the most lavish parties in this part of town, but slowed down few years ago, made headlines during Kiddwaya’s stints at the reality TV show.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported how Kiddwaya was evicted from the show alongside Prince after they scored the lowest votes for the week.