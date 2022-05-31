I didn’t sue FG for N1b over home invasion – Okorocha

A former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday described as false the report that he had sued the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and demanded N1bn damages over the invasion of his home in Abuja by the operatives of Economic and Finance Crimes Commission last week.

The ex-governor also denied the claim that he had briefed five Senior Advocates of Nigeria to commence legal action against the Federal Government.

Okorocha, in a statement issued in Owerri by his spokesperson, Sam Omwuemeodo, said that he had no reason to sue the AGF because his office was not the one who invaded his home nor took him to court.

The statement said that Okorocha and his lawyers were more concerned about ensuring that the ex-governor, who currently represents Imo West in the Senate, regains his freedom as soon as possible.

Omwuemeodo said that Okorocha knew those to sue for damages when he comes out from the EFFC net, if he decides to press charges.

Part of the statement read, “We were concerned with the expected hearing of the bail application today when our attention was drawn to the online stories of N1b suit and engagement of five SANS.

“Okorocha has no reason to take either the Attorney General of the Federation or the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, to court and claim N1b damages, over the invasion of his house, since the incident had nothing to do with AGF or his office.

“lf Okorocha comes out of detention and along the line he decides to take legal action to press for damages over the invasion of his residence, he knows those who carried out the action. We do not think he would include the AGF or his office.

“We know that some patriotic human rights lawyers in the country and some of them, highly respected SANs, have been of immense help in dealing with human rights violations in the country, most of the time on their own, to help the society.

“We are, therefore, having the feeling that the renowned Senior Advocates mentioned in the online stories, might have been challenged by the invasion of Okorocha’s private residence by agents of the EFCC and might have also decided to take the bull by the horns.

“We thank them. If Okorocha comes out of detention and decides to walk in that direction, fine. But one fact would be made clear and that is, that the AGF and the office of AGF would not be parts of the action, because they had nothing to do with the invasion of Okorocha’s private residence.

“We have done this to keep the record straight. We are looking forward to seeing Okorocha out of detention by the grace of God and the magnanimity of His Lordship, handling the case.”