I didn’t know my boyfriend was married when we were dating — Ex-BBNaija housemate

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Maria Chike, has denied claims that she crashed her boyfriend Kevin’s previous marriage.

Recall that after she left the reality TV show, there were reports that she was dating a married man.

Socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, even came out to accuse her of having an affair with his sister’s husband and asked her to leave Kevin alone.

He also alleged that Maria had even sent threatening messages to Kevin’s wife, who he claimed was his sister.

In a fresh interview with Chide Jideonwo, Chike dismissed claims that she destroyed Kevin’s marriage.

She stated that she wasn’t aware he was married when they started dating.

She said: “I actually wasn’t aware wether or not he was married when we first started dating.

“What I am going to stand by and that is the gospel truth, I didn’t destroy any marriage.

“I have never and I would never.”