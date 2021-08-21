I didn’t know Apostle Suleman was a ‘Man of God’ when I had sex with him — Nollywood actress

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has been accused of adultery.

The controversial clergyman was accused of adultery by Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike, on her Instagram page.

Ifemeludike claimed that her colleague, Lynda Clems, was the one who arranged the meeting between her and Suleman.

According to her, she met with Apostle Suleman and the memory still torments her

While sharing the video, she wrote: “True confession.

“Dear @lyndaclems, I have to tell the world about that meeting you arrange between @johnson_suleman_official and myself on the 20th November 2016 in a hotel at Ikeja, the apostle secretly gave me his number and we had a second meeting at Oriental hotels Lagos.

“I’m sorry my conscience can’t hold it anymore.

“I encourage you to tell the truth as a mother and a Christian, to put the devil to shame and save millions of souls being misled…

“To my family and friends, I am sorry, don’t judge me please pray for me so the light of God will continue to expose every work of darkness in my life and the church of God…”

In the video, Ifemeludike noted that her public confession came after her spirit continued to torment her, and she needed to make restitution for her sin.

She said: “Good morning Nigerians. I have a confession.

“On the 20th of November 2016, Linda made an arrangement for me to come to Ikeja and that we’re going to meet her sister’s friend, and a family friend going to America.

“That was what she told me. Okay, so it was supposed to be a hookup.

“But it wasn’t really exactly put like that. Well, she told me that a family friend of hers wanted to meet someone nice and cool.

“And that he was going to America that same night and that he wasn’t going to waste much time and he wanted me to meet that person. And I said fine.

“2016 was immediately after my graduation from Anambra State University, I was preparing for my youth service.”

She noted that while she travelled to Lagos State to await her posting letter, she went to a hotel where Clems was already waiting for her.

She said while she waited in the hotel room, a familiar face walked in and they had quick sex.

She said after the sex, the familiar face slipped his number into her hands and asked her to call him.

She noted that Suleman gave Linda a bundle of money, which she shared into two and gave her half of it while he (Suleman) rushed off.

She stated that she recalled his face after she saw his photo on Instablog that he gave someone a car.

She said that she couldn’t admit it to Linda that she had an affair with a Man of God because she didn’t want to put her life at risk.

She noted that she slept with the clergyman twice and he paid her N500, 000.

Recall that The Eagle Online reported in February 2021 that a former Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Mike Davids, accused Suleman of sleeping with his wife, Faith Edeko, who currently heads an Abuja branch of the church.

Davids also spoke about Suleman’s sex scandal with Stephanie Otobo.

Davids in a video had noted that he and Suleman both knew how they got Otobo to come to the church in Auchi, Edo State and apologise over the scandal and how they persuaded her mother too.