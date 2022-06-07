I didn’t join APC presidential race to step down for anybody — Pastor Bakare

One of the aspirants for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has announced his decision not to step down for anyone.

The Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos said this on Tuesday at APC’s presidential primaries.

At the primaries in Abuja, several aspirants had announced their decision to step down for the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, before it got to the turn of Bakare to deliver his speech.

He said: “I am not here to step down for anybody.

“I am here to step up in my aspiration to be the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”