I didn’t find claim I’m Jibril from Sudan funny — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he did not find funny a claim that he was dead and has been replaced by a certain Jibril Aminu from Sudan.

President Buhari stated this in a documentary titled: “Essential Muhammadu Buhari,” to mark his 80th birthday.

The 80th birthday was tagged: “Celebrating A Patriot, a Leader, an Elder Statesman.”

Asked by an interviewer if he heard about the report that he was not the one in the Presidential Villa, but a man from Sudan, President Buhari responded: “Yes!

“People said I am somebody from Sudan.

“I didn’t bother with the name.

“Nigerians have mischievous ways of explaining themselves.”

Prodded further on if he found such insinuations funny, Buhari said: “No.

“It is not funny because those who made those statements just want to be cheeky.

“They want to distract attention from the main issue.

“Our main issue is to do infrastructure, make people aware that they need to work hard to live well.

“They just want to enjoy life without earning the respect of their community and so on.”





