I didn’t do 120-hour cooking for Guinness World Records – Chef Dammy

A Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed that her just-concluded cooking marathon was not an attempt to break the Guinness World Records.

The student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State made this known when she spoke with BBC Yoruba.

Chef Dammy said in Yoruba Language to BBC Yoruba Service of her 120-hour cooking: “I did it because I enjoy cooking.

“I didn’t do it to be recognised by the Guinness World Record or to break Hilda Baci’s record.”

Many had assumed that Chef Dammy embarked on the cook-a-thon in order to beat the record of the new record holder of the longest cooking by an individual, Hilda Baci.

The GWR recognised Baci as the new record holder this week. she said in Yoruba.