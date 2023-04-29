I didn’t breach CCB contract code, have money in 37 accounts — MD of FG’s Agency

The Managing Director/CEO of Rural Electrification Agency, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, has denied the allegations against him that he breached the contract code of the government and that he has money in 37 accounts linked to him.

The MD/CEO of the Federal Government Agency spoke on breaching the contract code in a statement on Friday.

One of Ahmad’s aides spoke with The Eagle Online on his owning 37 accounts.

In the response, which was backed by documents, Ahmad said: “My attention has been drawn to a petition to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) dated 25th of April 2023, and the resultant publication on the said submission, on Thisday Newspaper online, dated 27th of April 2023. Credited to a certain ‘Donnington Nigeria Limited’, the allegation against bothers on “breach of contract code” with the claim that I have held the position of a Director in Velocity Logistics and Marine Services Ltd (Velocity) while equally serving as the MD/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency.

“It became necessary to respond to this claim as it is untrue and defamatory. For the sake of clarity, I want to emphasize that my employment history had been thoroughly vetted and approved by the appropriate authorities, upon my assumption to the role of MD/CEO at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) on the 29th of December, 2019.

“Prior to taking on this critical role at the Agency, I had been in the private sector and had equally relinquished my position as one of the Directors of Velocity as far back as 25th of April, 2019, long before I was appointed MD/CEO of the REA. These details are accessible and available at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“Furthermore, as an administrator committed to serve while upholding the mandate of the Agency, I have acted with the highest ethical standards and have never engaged in any behavior conflict with the interest of my position as the MD/CEO of REA.

“I am in no way privy to any and all business dealings between Donnington Nigeria Limited and Velocity as I have had no connection whatsoever with Velocity since 25th of April, 2019. It is unfortunate that this publication was made and directed to harm my reputation, defame my character and that of the agency I lead.

“I hereby demand that, the publisher and the petitioner retract this unfounded allegation, publish a rejoinder to set the records straight, and desist from further defamatory publications.”

Reacting to a report published by The Eagle Online that he has 37 accounts, an aide of Ahmad, who does not want his name in print, said though the accounts exist, there was no huge funds in them.

The source said: “Even small me I have over 25 accounts because banks keep reaching out for people to open accounts.

“But in the case of the MD, there is no serious fund in the account.

“Some have N1,000, N2,000 and such ridiculous amounts.

“So there is no big deal to it.”

This was the story The Eagle Online published earlier: https://t.co/JwG5FlUzyP