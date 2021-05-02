Comedienne Damilola Adekoya, better known as Princess, has disclaimed approving the release of the CCTV footage showing actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, alias Baba Ijesha, sexually molesting her foster child.

Recall that on Wednesday, April 22nd, the Lagos State Police Command arrested a popular actor, Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, stated that “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Olarenwaju James ‘male’ 48, aka Baba Ijesha, popular Nollywood actor for defiling a minor.”

“The case of defilement was reported on 19th April 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘female’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation.”

Princess has taken to social media to issue a disclaimer statement on the CCTV footage showing Baba Ijesha molesting a minor in a video published by Punch Newspaper on Sunday.

Reacting through a letter signed by her lawyer, Ibilola Subair on Sunday, she said in a statement, dated 2nd May 2021, “We are solicitors to Princess Damilola Adekoya (Comedian), hereinafter referred to as our client and on whose behalf we issue this notice to the general public.

“Our client disclaims any liability or responsibility whatever that arises from the publication of the video on the internet or social media platform showing Olanrewaju James Omiyinka (A.K.A Baba Ijesha) molesting our client’s foster daughter.

“Our client did not authorize the release of the CCTV footage by Punch Media or any other person whatsoever.

“Our client expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss, however, arising from the content of the CCTV footage released to the general public through Punch Media.”