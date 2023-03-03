I did not resign from PDP, I only stepped aside – Fayose

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has dismissed reports that he has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Fayose said this on Friday in a statement he personally signed following reports he had decided to quit the PDP.

He had in an interview with Arise TV on the fallout of the presidential election of February 25, 2023 castigated the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, for fuelling the defeat of the party by the All Progressives Congress with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as flag bearer.

He had then said he was stepping aside from the PDP, a development that was reported as his quitting the party.

In the statement on Friday, Fayose said: “I am still a bonafide member of the PDP.

“I only said I stepped aside because I need to speak the truth to power without the fear of my view being tainted by party colouration.

“Resigning from a political party has procedure and same will be followed if I strongly find the need to leave the party.

“It is important that we have somebody that can say the truth without wearing any party toga.

“I am a member of the PDP, I am a member of the PDP NEC, a member of the party caucus, member of the Board of Trustees based on my position as a former chairman of the PDP governors’ forum.

“It’s a lifetime membership.

“But Nigeria is bigger than any party.

“I am not a member of the APC and will never be a member of the party.

“I have never hidden my respect for Tinubu.

“Notwithstanding,I believe that the 2023 presidential election is free and fair and I am entitled to my views.

“I am not interested in contesting for any political position again in my life.

“What am I going to contest for at 62?

“‘Even if’ I want to contest not under APC.

“I have said it repeatedly that I can never join APC and I am still saying it now.

“But I need to emphasise that Nigeria needs somebody who will say the truth at this critical period in our history.

“Again may I conclude here that Peter Obi is the man of the season.

“Asiwaju won the election, but PDP was too fractured to win an election at Federal level.

“However at the State level elections are local, please continue to vote and support the PDP especially in the governorship and houses of assembly elections.”