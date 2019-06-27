Sanusi Inuwa, United Progressive Party, candidate in the Plateau North Senatorial election, has told the National Assembly Tribunal that he neither filled nor submit his nomination forms submitted to INEC by his party.

The said forms, numbered CFOO1 and CFOO2C2, are political parties candidate nomination forms which are given to candidates by INEC, through their parties, to fill and return to the electoral body.

Inuwa had dragged Senator Istifanus Gyang, the Independent Electoral Commission and the PDP before the tribunal sitting in Jos, after his party logo was omitted from the ballot paper.

Inuwa is praying the tribunal to annul the election and order INEC to include his name and party logo on the ballot paper to enable him contest in a fresh poll.

The petitioner, who stood as a witness at the hearing of his petition on Thursday, said that he was informed by his party that the form was correctly filled with his details, and submitted to INEC.

He said: “I did not fill the form myself and I have never set my eyes on it, but I was duly informed by my party that it was filled correctly.

“I don’t know who submitted the form to INEC headquarters in Abuja as our party headquarters is in Abuja and I live in Jos.”

When presented with the form by counsel to the first defendant, Harrison Ugwala, for identification, the petitioner said that it was not his hand writing that was on the form, adding that his personal details were not correctly written out.

The National Secretary of the UPP, Sadeeq Masallah, who also appeared as defense witness in the petition, however testified against his party man before the tribunal.

Masallah, in his testimony, said that form CF002C, nominating Sanusi Muhammad Inuwa, as UPP candidate for the Plateau North Senatorial race, was endorsed and forwarded to INEC headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “My National Chairman and I signed form CF002C, in respect of Sanusi Muhammad Inuwa, and submitted to INEC.

“All our candidates filled their forms by themselves and all the party did was to sign and forward same to INEC.”

According to him, the administrative officer of the party processed all forms of candidates nominated and made them to sign after which the forms were submitted to INEC.

After taking all witnesses of the petitioner and the first defendant, INEC and PDP counsels prayed the tribunal to adjourn the matter to enable them bring their witnesses.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice T. N Nzeogwu, adjourned the matter to June 28, for continuation of hearing and taking of witnesses.