A 48-year-old pastor, Nduka Anyanwu, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to defiling and impregnating two teenage sisters before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The Pastor is facing a two-count charge of defilement.

Following his guilty plea to both charges, the Chief Magistrate, A. Adedayo, remanded the defendant in a custodial centre and adjourned the case to September 15 for facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in June at Oshodi area of Lagos.

He said the defendant, who is a Pastor, had slept with the two sisters, aged 17 and 13, on several occasions and impregnated them.

According to Unuigbe, the defendant had allegedly defiled the sisters at the church complex, under the pretext of holding prayer sessions with them.

Unuigbe added that the offences contravene Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 137 stipulates life imprisonment for the offence of defilement of a minor.