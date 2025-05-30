I could have been a better leader if Umahi controls me — Gov. Nwifuru

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has said that his predecessor, Senator David Umahi, does not control his policies and actions as being insinuated in several quarters of the state, adding that he could have been a better leader if he did.

Nwifuru was the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly between 2015 and 2023 when Umahi also held sway as the Ebonyi State governor.

Umahi has declared in several fora that he fought forces to make his “son” Nwifuru succeed him, while the latter always call the Minister of Works his “father and boss”.

Nwifuru made the declaration on Wednesday in Abakaliki during the anniversary lecture to mark his second anniversary in office, noting that he was responsible for all actions.

He said: “I am logically stubborn and Umahi knows this well.

“Umahi is a man whose ways are clear and has never insisted that I do things this way or that.

“The minister knows that if he does that, I will resist it.”

The governor said he has worked with Umahi for over 16 years and gained tremendously from his wealth of knowledge.

He added: “Any shortcoming on my part rests entirely on me and not on anyone else.

“I could have been a better leader if Umahi actually controls me.”

Nwifuru pledged to defend the integrity of the state in the country and urged all stakeholders present to tow the same line.

He said: “I truly commend Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC–Ebonyi North) for standing his ground when a former female minister called him a hooligan at a Senate hearing.

“The woman did that because Nwebonyi is from Ebonyi and could not have done so if he was from Kano, Anambra or any other state.

“Nwebonyi’s defence was not only for himself but the entire state as people should not look down on us anymore.”

Nwifuru thanked the guest lecturer and stakeholders who spoke on the occasion for their incisive admonitions, pledging to address all issues raised.

“The theme of the lecture: ;Beyond celebration, navigating public expectation and developmental demands in the next two years,’ is a new task given to my administration,” he said.

Former Senate President, Pius Anyim, commended the governor for his strides within two years and urged him not to be distracted in implementing his people’s charter of needs mantra.

Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said that reclaiming the Abakaliki city master plan was a bold move by the governor that should be supported by all.

The first Governor of the state, Dr. Sam Egwu, commended Nwifuru for his endearing interventions in education which was the hallmark of his own tenure as governor.

Prof. Eugene Nweke, the Guest Lecturer, urged the governor to sustain and improve on indices, which would enhance the people’s well-being and generally develop the state.

