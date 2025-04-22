I cleaned faeces all day in prison — Boy who stood in front of Obi’s convoy

The boy who stood in front of the convoy of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, during his campaign, 17-year-old Quadri Alabi, has revealed that his job when he was held at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos was to clean faeces all day.

The teenager revealed this on Monday when he asked a series of questions on a Channels Television programme: “The Morning Brief.”

Alabi told his story from the beginning: “Since the viral campaign picture surfaced, it seems like some people have been keeping a close watch on me.

“Someone even threatened my mum, saying that the money they have given me would be split in two, or else she wouldn’t see me again.

“They warned that they would kidnap me and take me somewhere.

“She couldn’t even use the money.

“On the day I returned from work as a motor boy, I had no idea that a fight had broken out in the area and that the police had already surrounded it.

“As I approached our house, some area boys grabbed me and handed me over to another, instructing them to take me to their station.

“I was just at the entrance of my house when the police came and arrested me.

“The area boys pointed me out.

“At the station, I was the youngest there.

“I was locked up with older men.

“They asked me what I did, and I said nothing.

“Before the arrest, the area boys had already taken my phone and the money in my pocket.

“In Kirikiri, my daily task was to clean up faeces from morning until six in the evening because I couldn’t afford to pay the marshall.”

