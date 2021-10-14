I can’t forget last Golf game with my late father, Dudu’s son

Segun Ibironke, one of the children of the late Oladiran Ibironke, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dudu Heritage Films, on Thursday relived the last moment he had with his late father on the day he died.

Ibironke spoke at a Night of Tributes organised by the Ibadan Golf Club (IGC) in honour of its late Captain, Oladiran Ibironke, who died on Sept. 12 within the club’s premises.

According to him, I can’t forget the last game of golf I played with my father on the day he died.

“We played the round of 18 holes on Sept.12. After the game, my mother came to pick me and I went home.

“My daddy is everything to me and there is no one day that I have ever regretted him being my dad. I will miss everything about him.

“ I love him so much and I will continue to love him.

“I appreciate God that gave me the opportunity to play my last golf game with him, that means a lot to me and will stick in my memory because his death is a huge loss,” he said.

Also, the acting Captain of IGC, Tunji Oladosu, described the late Ibironke as a man of honour and good leader to emulate.

“Ibironke was a great man and would be missed in the golfing community.

“He left us with a great shock; it has been a tiring and difficult period for us as a club and for the entire golfing community as a whole.

“Because, he died while we are working toward a competition that was supposed to come on Sept. 17, just a week time before his death.

“We are still going to honour him with the programme, because he’s going to be greatly missed.

“But, we do not miss him because his good works still live on and his heritage left behind is speaking for him and a very pleasant person to work with.

“He was a very good leader to follow as a follower, a man of peace that want love to radiate among us here at IGC.

“Those are the goodwill he has left behind and he left a lot of indelible footprints for us to imbibe and to follow; we will continue where he stopped, and we will even move beyond,” Oladosu said.

Also, the Secretary of the club, Seyi Alaba, said the late captain was an active golfer and would be remembered for his achievements within the short period he managed the affairs of the club.

Alaba said that the Night of Tributes made him come to reality that truly he’s gone to the great beyond.

“All the while, I have been living in denial that somehow he’s still alive, but now I have truly accepted that he’s no more. He was a kind man.

“He was a rate gem who was sincerely concerned about everyone’s happiness. He was particular about us running the affairs of the club as a family,” he said.

NAN reports that Nollyhoods Ronke Oshodi; Adeniyi Johnson; Akin Olaiya; Mide Martins; Jaiye Kuti; Doyin Kukoyi; Fathia Balogun; Seyi Edun; Ayo Adesanya; Toyin Adegbola; Toyosi Adesanya;Seilat Adebowale and Rose Odika, were at the event.

Among others in attendance were a Gospel Artist, Tope Alabi; Alariwo of Africa and Abass Akande, popularly known as Obesere.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of the deceased”s children in attendance were: Iyanuoluwa, Seun, Taiye, Kehinde and Segun.

NAN recalls that the deceased had promoted Obesere in his early days in music career.