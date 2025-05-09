I can’t fight KWAM 1, he is my son – Kollington

Nigeria’s top Fuji musician, General Ayinla Kollington, has said he cannot engage in a fight with King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate, describing him as his son.

The Fuji power house said this in an interview on Tejubabyface Show, some weeks after K1 complained about the way he treated him in an interview.

K1 said in that interview that he was shocked that his senior colleague was not there for him when his mother died, whereas he participated fully in the burial of Kollington’s mum.

Speaking with Tejubabyface, Kollington said: “I often hear rumours about a supposed fight between K1 and me.

“How can I be fighting with my own son?

“Even if he has more wealth than I do, I am still his father.”

Kollington spoke about the role K1 played in the resolution of a face-off between him and late pioneer of Fuji music, Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, after the death of the mother of Barrister.

He said: “When things were tense between Barrister and me, K1 called me after my mother died.

“He said: ‘Have you called your friend yet?’

“I admitted I hadn’t because of our feud.

“He urged me to call him, reminding me that when my own mother passed, he brought a huge cow as a gesture of support.”

