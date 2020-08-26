Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, responded to the statement released by Daily Trust newspapers condemning him over his outburst at one of their reporters, Eyo Charles, during a press conference in Calabar, Cross River State on August 20.

The newspaper in a statement, said Fani-Kayode should be held responsible should any harm come to the journalist.

The Daily Trust newspaper said: “The management of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust and other titles condemn the reprehensible actions of Femi Fani-Kayode, who in a video clip now gone viral, verbally assaulted – repeatedly – our reporter, Eyo Charles in the course of doing his job.

“The encounter occurred in Calabar, Cross River State, in the morning of Thursday 20, August 2020 at a hotel, during a roundtable with invited journalists.

“During the roundtable, Charles asked Fani-Kayode who was bankrolling his recent trips around Nigeria, to which the ex-minister responded with a raised voice, insults, and eventually a threat to inflict bodily harm on our reporter.

“The barrage continued for some minutes, while bewildered journalists, including our reporter, looked on.

“The video clip also released on one of the ex-minister’s social media accounts was conveniently edited to exclude the question asked by Charles, totally devoid of mischief, simply sought clarification and information, like good journalism, should.

“Said editing paved the way for a social media lynch mob to rain expletives on our reporter, labelling him as ‘rude’.

“This could not be further away from the truth and we stand by Charles and commend him for his calmness during the ordeal.

“Daily Trust reporters are responsible professionals, who uphold the tenets of journalism, as well as best practices.

“That Fani-Kayode attacks a reporter doing his job is an indication of the chilling disregard he has towards the media, and its work in investigating and reporting on issues.

“As always, we stand in solidarity with our reporters and will continue to fight for the rights of all journalists. After all, journalism is part of the bedrock of democracy; therefore practitioners must not be intimidated or threatened as they carry out their work.

“We urge the Nigeria Police to take note, that if anything happens to Charles, Daily Trust will hold Fani-Kayode responsible, especially due to the intensity of the verbal threats he issued during the shocking incident.

“The actions of Fani-Kayode are not only reprehensible, but also constitute a setback to press freedom, in a most dire form.

“This kind of assault raises major concerns over the safety of journalists in Nigeria.

“Daily Trust is a completely independent media organisation that does not pander to the whims of any individual or group, no matter how powerful or well-placed in society.

“We will continue to serve Nigerians – and indeed the world – with quality, reliable reportage, no matter whose ox is gored.”

However, the former Minister said the newspaper indulged in lies, deceit and double-standards in their statement.

Fani-Kayode said: “The Trust Newspaper, in their column titled: ‘FANI-KAYODE’S ATTACK ON DAILY TRUST REPORTER: OUR STAND’ has indulged in lies, deceit, double-standards and falsehood and written absolute crap. To put it mildly, their claims are not only outrageous but also downright asinine.

“The truth is that their reporter was sent to insult me, probably with their support and knowledge, and more likely than not he was paid to do it.

“If it is true that he actually asked a question other than the insulting assertion that I attributed to him in my earlier statement they should produce the video clip of those questions.

“There were over 30 journalists in the room and none of them can produce a clip of where he asked any questions.

“He said only one thing and made only one assertion which was the following: ‘Well, we do not know who is bankrolling you.’

“That is all he said and outside of that, he said NOTHING. I challenge the Trust to come out with any evidence to the contrary.

“As regards their claim that he was physically threatened, again it is a lie from the pit of hell. I told him that if he tried such a thing ever again I would tell him off even harder than I was doing at the time after which he apologised and the matter was closed.

“Outside of that I bear him no malice. If anyone approached or threatened him after the press conference as he has claimed it had nothing to do with me or my staff.

“I did not send anyone to do so and neither do I believe in or indulge in physical threats or violence. If any of my staff ever did such a thing I would sack him on the spot once I see the evidence.

“Given all that I cannot be held responsible for the safety of this rude young man because I do not know what he does or who else he may have insulted, robbed, cheated or offended.

“I do not know whether he is a thief, a murderer, a rogue, a dumpster, a Yahoo boy or one of those morally bankrupt and shameful men that sleeps with other peoples wives. I do not know who may be after him if anyone at all and neither do I care. His present or future travails, if any, have absolutely nothing to do with me.

“I can only say that I do not wish him any ill and that as far as I am concerned this matter is closed. I reported him to his boss, who I have known for many years and respect, Alhaji Yusuf Kabir, and that was it.

“As for the management of Daily Trust Newspaper and its editors you should bury your heads in shame. Not only are you a bunch of liars but you have no decency or self-respect. If you were human beings you would have first asked my side of the story before going to press.

“This is especially so since I had already reported the matter to your publisher. To say that I pose a risk to any of your staff’s safety is not only laughable but also thoroughly irresponsible. I am a man of peace and I come in peace.

“It would have been better for you if you asked your journalist who gave him the money to come and provoke and insult me.

“Clearly he and those that sent him on this mission impossible got far more than they ever bargained for and I am more than happy with that.

“I mean it from the bottom of my heart when I say may God judge you for your dirty lies. End of story FFK.”