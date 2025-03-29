I can never join APC — Peter

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has restated that he can never join the All Progressives Congress.

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections said this in a statement he issued on Friday.

The statement followed Obi’s linking to the APC when his name was mentioned at a gathering of the party.

The former two-term governor of Anambra State said in the statement on his X handle: “I have come across a report circulating on social media regarding an APC gathering where my name was mentioned. Let me make it unequivocally clear: I do not engage in toxic politics, blackmail, or any form of political manipulation. My name should not be associated with such narratives.

“For the avoidance of doubt, both now and in the future, I am not a member of the APC, nor am I an intending member. My stance on politics has always been rooted in integrity, fairness, and issue-based engagement. I firmly believe that all political parties should assess aspirants solely on their competence, capacity, and compassion — qualities essential for building a better Anambra and a better Nigeria.

“As for Valentine Ozigbo, I maintain that he, like every other aspirant, should be evaluated based on these key leadership qualities in his new political party. Elections and primaries should not be reduced to toxic narratives or personal attacks. Political choices should be guided by credibility, vision, and the ability to deliver real change — not by dragging individuals into toxic discussions, blackmail, or needless controversy.

“Furthermore, primaries — whether conducted through voting, interviews, selection processes, or any other democratic method — must be free, fair, and credible. Every aspirant who is a legitimate member of a party deserves a fair chance to contest without bias or blackmail.

“As we approach the Anambra State governorship election in November, I sincerely hope that all parties, including mine, will ensure a transparent and democratic process, and engage in credible, fair primaries.

“This election presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to embrace true democracy — something that, unfortunately, remains elusive in our nation today.

“I wish all political parties the very best in conducting free and fair primaries, and I call on all stakeholders to uphold justice throughout the process. We must reject toxic politics, for that is the only path to achieving the democratic nation we currently lack.

“By doing so, we will move closer to the new Nigeria we seek.

“A new Nigeria is POssible.”

