I can never be broke again, Portable brags

Following his recent music tour to Kenya, UK, Turkey and now in Dubai – Nigeria Singer and Zazu crooner, Portable showed off a huge sum of foreign currencies in a video, which he claimed were made legitimately through his Music and a final answer to his long term prayer to make money in life.

The artiste who calls himself an expensive O. G brags that he can never experience “Sapa” again, a street slang for being financially broke, and the success of this music career tour ends his long term struggle with poverty.

Portable Habib Olalomi broke into the Nigerian music scene towards the end of 2021, with the song Zazu zeh featuring Olamide and Pocolee.