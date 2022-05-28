I can defeat Buhari, APC in a landslide, says Fayose

A presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose has urged delegates to vote for him because he is the only person that can defeat President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The former Ekiti Governor said: “It is not what we say but what we do or what we have done that matters. I am the Oshokomole. I was a two-time Governor of Ekiti State, and I defeated two incumbents at two different attempts.

“I will defeat Muhammadu Buhari in a landslide. If I were to be a Prophet, I would be making a lot of money because I told you President Buhari has nothing to offer and APC will remain a party that never meant well for our country.

“Remember that the PDP should be the party. Whosoever becomes the flag bearer, we should be able to work with him because power comes from God.